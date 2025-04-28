Pamela Jean Piper (June 14, 1956 – April 23, 2025)

Pamela Jean Piper was born on June 14, 1956, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Roger and Ann Sicord. Pam passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025, at the University of Utah.

Pam was a beautiful woman, inside and out, known for her spirited personality and kind, soft-spoken nature. Her deep love for animals was extraordinary. Upon her passing, she was undoubtedly welcomed by family, friends, and her beloved Rhianna Piper. Pam’s vibrant presence was a joy, but her profound love story with her husband, Calvin, was truly something special to witness.

Calvin and Pam shared a love that will forever be cherished, a bond of endless laughter and heartfelt moments that transcends time itself.

Pam was a woman of deep faith, a guiding force that she held dear and that accompanied her through every part of her life.

Enjoying coffee with her mom, blueberry pancakes, and catching up on all the latest news was a cherished memory.

Pam is survived by her husband, Calvin Piper; siblings Maggie Perkins, Sandy Eaton, and Karen (Mike) Marquez; children Blake Leavitt, Stephen Leavitt, Marsha (Joseph) Babcock, Victoria Piper, Calvin Piper, Michelle (Daniel) Hicken, and Tiffany Piper; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roger Sicord; mother, Ann Mulkey; stepfather, Fred Mulkey; grandparents, Walter and Helen Mary Taylor; sister-in-law, Rena Piper; daughter-in-law, Annie Piper; and granddaughter, Autumn Piper.

Please join us at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 10, 2025 for memorial services at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.

A celebration of life will follow at the Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post, Green River, from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent for the family to Fox Funeral Home at 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.