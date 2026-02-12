Pamela Sue Cullip (May 6, 1950 - February 5, 2026).

Pamela Sue Cullip, 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. A resident of Rock Springs for eight months and former resident of Colorado.

She was born May 6, 1950 in Sterling, Colorado; the daughter of Vernon Eugene Spencer and Margaret Lucille.

Pamela brought joy and warmth to everyone she met throughout her life’s journey. A dedicated homemaker, Pamela found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, notably spending time with her family and caring for animals. Her nurturing spirit and the love she shared were evident to all who knew her.

Survivors include two sons, Ed Buchanan and wife Ashley of Casper and Joseph Buchanan and wife Angie of Brighton, Colorado; one daughter, Janelle Buchanan of Kansas; one brother, Brett Spencer of South Carolina; two sisters, Kay Gil and husband Bill of Rock Springs and Penny Ray and husband Bruce of Michigan; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews and one aunt, Ruth Ann Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Margaret Spencer; one sister, Dixie Adams.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Pamela’s name to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901., reflecting her lifelong love for animals.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at Christ’s Ministries, 327 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Her family welcomes all who knew and loved her to share in keeping her memory alive.

Pamela Sue Cullip will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her kindness and love. Her legacy of warmth and compassion will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.