Pamela Tahnazani Farmer (April 2, 1971 – July 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Pamela Tahnazani Farmer, 48, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and is a former resident of St. George, Utah.

Mrs. Farmer was born on April 2, 1971 in Chinle, Arizona; the daughter of Joe Toddy and Delphine Tanezani.

She attended schools in Arizona and Utah, and was a 1989 graduate of Dixie High School.

Pamela married Aaron Farmer on March 15, 1997 in St. George, Utah.

She was very close with her mother Sun; enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and making arts and crafts.

Survivors include her husband; Aaron Farmer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, father; Joe Y. Toddy of Wide Ruins, Arizona, mothers; Sun Toddy of Wide Ruins, Arizona, Delphine Tanezani of Chinle, Arizona, extended family of Ron Hatch and wife Charla, two sons; Matthew Tahnazani of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Micheal Farmer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Xaley and husband Jack Tahnazani of Washington, Utah, Zhana Tahnazani of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sun Farmer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four brothers; Anthony Toddy of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Joseph Toddy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jerome Tahnazani of Piñon, Arizona, Daryl Toddy-Nomee of Thoreau, New Mexico, one sister; Jackie Tahnazani- Rockridge of Many Farms, Arizona, five grandchildren; Jaiden Tahnazani, Jaxon Tahnazani, Jordon Tahnazani, Garrett Ambrose, Zynnjaida Tahnazani, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by one brother; Tommy Toddy, and her mother-in-law; Denice Campbell.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

