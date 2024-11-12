Parent Voices Concern After Knife Incident at RSJH

ROCK SPRINGS – A parent voiced concerns about an alleged incident where a student brought a weapon to Rock Springs Junior High Monday evening, leading her to ask the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees to consider updating the district’s weapons policy.

Brittney Mong alleged staff provided her false information about the incident that occurred Oct. 30, telling SweetwaterNOW students had reported a student was showing off a knife during a passing period, however she said school administrators told her during a meeting she had with them that the knife was confiscated prior to the start of the school day. She said the student later received a one-day suspension from school and said teachers who were caring for the child were unaware of the incident.

“No teacher in direct care of this child was ever aware of the situation, which then resulted in further issues with other children occurring,” Mong told the school board.

She said the policy regarding weapons fitting the situation that occurred states the building’s principal will discipline the student at their discretion. Mong seeks a change to policy that would result in at least three days out of school suspension for a similar violation, with the option to go as far as expelling the student for the remainder of the year. Mong said she doesn’t want to make an example of a student violating the policy, but wants students to know the district will hold students accountable for bringing weapons onto a school campus.

She also asks that teachers working directly with a student who brings a weapon to a school be informed of the incident to allow them to make better-informed decisions to protect other children in the school. Additionally, Mong submitted a six-page grievance to the district regarding the misinformation from RSJH staff as well.

Superintendent Joseph Libby wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW that any incident reported to the junior high school’s office follows the district’s response protocols for managing a situation.

“This includes; gathering details, talking to witnesses, finding those involved, containing the situation, involving parents if needed, and contacting law enforcement if appropriate,” he wrote.

Libby said the incident could fall into multiple categories within the district’s weapons policy, with it possibly being a Type 2 (possession of items like hunting knives, stars, and switchblades), Type 4 (a pocket knife style blade), or Type 5 (toys or replicas of real weapons). As such, there are also a variety of penalties that would apply to the incident as well — ranging from discipline at the principal’s discretion, at least three days suspension from school and up to suspension from school for the remainder of the year and the violation being referred to law enforcement for possible prosecution.