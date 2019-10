ROCK SPRINGS — Parents and players from the community are invited to attend an informational meeting regarding the possibility of bringing an older Babe Ruth League to Rock Springs for players 13-18 years old.

The idea has been presented to introduce Junior and Senior Babe Ruth baseball for those who can’t afford to play on traveling teams.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Library.