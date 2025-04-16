Parking Spaces are Restored in Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS — Inalvelz Chavez, owner of Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant, recently purchased the parking lot at 317 M Street and has opened it for public use once more.

The parking lot has been part of a long-standing dispute and was necessary for businesses on Pilot Butte Ave. It was purchased by an out-of-state business through a delinquent tax sale and was leased out to one of the businesses in Downtown Rock Springs. When the lease was over, the business locked the lot up and caused a reduction in available parking spaces for Downtown.

Chavez negotiated with the owning business for the parking lot after it was locked up when a business’ lease expired and succeeded in purchasing it. The 700 block now has more accessibility.