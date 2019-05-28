Part of Grant Street Scheduled to Close for Nearly a Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street starting tomorrow, May 29, to improve drainage in the area. The closure is due to the installation of a pipe to alleviate drainage issues. During this time, drivers could see lane reductions on North Center Street, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion.

The work will be similar to what drivers saw on the Belt Loop and Dewar Drive last month. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Center Street as crews work on the ADA and signal upgrades. This work should also last roughly a month.

The completion date for this project is Oct. 31, 2019. The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc in January. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.