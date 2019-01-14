Partly Cloudy with a High Near 17

Some fog has developed again this morning in the same basins as previous days, but is not as widespread. After the fog dissipates, it will be mostly sunny and dry across the state. The next weather system will bring precipitation back into far western Wyoming late Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light south southwest wind.
Tonight
Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind around 6 mph
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
