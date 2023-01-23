Partly Cloudy With a High Near 20

Weather Story
Snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with continued below normal temperatures. A weak system will cross the area tonight with areas of light snow. There will be further chances of snow later in the week; especially in northern Wyoming.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 1 to 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows 4 below to 6 above zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 5 above zero.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings wind chill readings as low as 20 below in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows 5 to 15 above.
Friday
Partly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 15 above.
Saturday
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Sunday
Cloudy, cold with highs around 20.
