Partly Cloudy with a High Near 20

Much colder today, with skies clearing late this morning. Some light snow will linger early this morning across the Lander Foothills and parts of Johnson County. With breezy conditions, expect areas of blowing snow that could reduce visibility.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mp
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Advertisement - Story continues below...