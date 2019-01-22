Partly Cloudy with a High Near 20

The cold front will continue to exit the region, leaving clearing skies and colder
temperatures in its wake. Another system will bring snow to the west on Wednesday, and breezy winds tonight in the prone locations.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery.
