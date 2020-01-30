Partly Cloudy with a High Near 31

Weather Story

Light snow will fall this morning across many areas with minimal accumulations expected. Skies clear this afternoon and except for a few snow showers in the west tomorrow, it should remain dry into the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.