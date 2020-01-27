Partly Cloudy with a High Near 32

Weather Story

The next storm system brings snow to the west today and pushes eastward overnight. Snow amounts will be generally light across much of the region with the highest amounts in the western mountains. Snow should be ending by noon Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 9am. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.