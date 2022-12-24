Partly Cloudy With a High Near 33

Weather Story

A welcomed warm-up is in store for most this Christmas Eve, except the Wind River and Bighorn Basins who will remain in a cold pool. West of the Divide can expect snow to fall periodically throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.