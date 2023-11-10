Partly Sunny High of 42

Weather Story: Temperatures remain near normal today, reaching the 40s for most locations. Skies will remain sunny, with light winds for most locations. A slow warming trend returns through the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s by Sunday.



Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.