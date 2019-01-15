Another system is moving into the region today, bringing clouds in from the southwest. The system will bring isolated to scattered snow across the west this afternoon through the night. Snow will spread into southern Wyoming tonight as well. Snow amounts will be light.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
