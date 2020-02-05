Weather Story

Light snow will once again move into the northwest this morning as a weather system approaches the state. This snow will become moderate to heavy and spread across the rest of the west this afternoon and across the north this evening. Strong gusty winds will develop across Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties. Blowing snow and reduced visibility could make for hazardous travel conditions along I-80.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -5. Very windy, with a west wind 30 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.