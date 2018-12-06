Another cold day across the Cowboy State. Clouds may persist across southern and western Wyoming through the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.