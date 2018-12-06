Another cold day across the Cowboy State. Clouds may persist across southern and western Wyoming through the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Advertisement - Story continues below...