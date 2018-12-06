Partly Sunny with a High Near 20

Another cold day across the Cowboy State. Clouds may persist across southern and western Wyoming through the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
