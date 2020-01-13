Weather Story

Another band of moderate to heavy snow will move into the western mountains and valleys tonight. Today will see breezy to windy conditions across much of the Cowboy State and cooler temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.