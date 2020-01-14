Weather Story

The west continues with light to moderate snow through this evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 5 pm. It will be breezy to windy across much of the Cowboy State for the next several afternoons.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 11 to 14 mph.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

MLK Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.