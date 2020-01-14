Weather Story
The west continues with light to moderate snow through this evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 5 pm. It will be breezy to windy across much of the Cowboy State for the next several afternoons.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Snow likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 11 to 14 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
MLK Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
