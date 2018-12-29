Our next winter system and cold front is already producing light snow in the west that will become heavier tonight. Significant snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday. Snow will spread east of the Divide on Sunday, ending Monday morning. Gusty winds are also expected with this system. The wind corridor will have some strong winds today and the Cody Foothills may see high winds tonight.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
