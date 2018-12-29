Partly Sunny with a High Near 21

Our next winter system and cold front is already producing light snow in the west that will become heavier tonight. Significant snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday. Snow will spread east of the Divide on Sunday, ending Monday morning. Gusty winds are also expected with this system. The wind corridor will have some strong winds today and the Cody Foothills may see high winds tonight.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

