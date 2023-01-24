Weather Story

Snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, eLight snow over much of the area continues in the coming days. The Bighorn Mountains are favored to receive the most snowfall. Temperatures remain below normal for this time of year.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.