Weather Story

A round of snow will continue to move through the western half of the state this morning. Snow looks to wind down throughout the day as the system moves eastward. Areas in the east may see a period of light snow during the day. Winds will pick up today with blowing snow possibly creating reduced visibility in areas with newly fallen snow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.