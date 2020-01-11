Weather Story

Moderate to heavy snow will continue across the western mountains and valleys for the next several days. The temperatures across the Cowboy State will cool off significantly through Wednesday, with below zero readings possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.