Weather Story

Snow showers in central and southern Wyoming will end this morning. Otherwise, it will be somewhat warmer with gradual clearing. Dry conditions will continue tomorrow before the next chance of snow on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21.