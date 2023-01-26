Weather Story

Snow continues mainly across the north today. Temperatures will be similar to days past. Gusty winds expected for portions of the area, mainly the Central Wind Corridor and the lee of mountain ranges. A winter storm moves into the area tonight, impacting Wyoming through Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 2am. Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around -9. Blustery.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.