Weather Story

Snow will begin to increase significantly tonight across the west. Snow moves into east of the Divide areas Friday. Wind and snow impacts will continue across the region through Sunday, followed by bitter cold temperatures through Tuesday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow after 2am. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Snow likely before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 5. South southeast wind around 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 3pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 2.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -17.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.