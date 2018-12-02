There are areas of dense fog again this morning, especially in valleys. For today and tonight it will be partly to mostly cloudy and colder across the Cowboy State. Isolated snow showers will linger today in the southwest and the northeast.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Monday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 9. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.