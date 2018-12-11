Isolated light snow will linger across the north today, but as the next system moves in tonight, snow will become moderate to heavy at times. Significant snow is possible across the west through Wednesday. Winds will increase today and become very gusty tonight. High winds will develop in the Cody Foothills and parts of the wind corridor through Natrona County.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy blowing snow between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday Night Patchy blowing snow before 10pm, then patchy blowing snow after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Thursday Patchy blowing snow between noon and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.