Weather Story

Winter storm impacts will continue for western Wyoming, with impacts beginning tonight across the area. Snow and wind will be the initial threats, but very cold temperatures will follow Sunday through Tuesday night. Snow will end from north to south Sunday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northwest wind around 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Areas of blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. Wind chill values as low as -25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 3. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -19. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.