Partly Sunny With a High Near 27

Weather Story

Snow for much of the overnight hours has covered roads and is leading to slick conditions for much of western Wyoming. Exercise caution if commuting this morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

