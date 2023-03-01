Weather Story

Snow for much of the overnight hours has covered roads and is leading to slick conditions for much of western Wyoming. Exercise caution if commuting this morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.