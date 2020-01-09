Weather Story

Snow continuing in the west today, pushing into northern Wyoming late today and into tonight. There will be much less wind today then previous days for most areas. Additional snow is likely in the west starting later Friday night and continuing into early next week. Much colder temperatures will arrive early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow between 11am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.Partly sunny, with a high near 15.