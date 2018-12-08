Partly Sunny with a High Near 27

Cold and mostly sunny again today across most of the state. Isolated snow showers are possible over the western mountains, with only minor accumulations.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 26.
