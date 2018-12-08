Cold and mostly sunny again today across most of the state. Isolated snow showers are possible over the western mountains, with only minor accumulations.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 26.