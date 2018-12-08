Cold and mostly sunny again today across most of the state. Isolated snow showers are possible over the western mountains, with only minor accumulations.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 26.
