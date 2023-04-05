Weather Story

Any remaining snow should come to an end this morning. Today, cold temperatures continue. Scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening for central and western portions of the area. Afternoon, breezy winds could cause blowing snow from Rock Springs to Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated snow showers after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers before 9pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 51.