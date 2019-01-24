Partly Sunny with a High Near 28

There are lingering snow showers this morning as the cold front slowly exits the region. The west will see snow through tonight, with areas east of the Divide gradually clearing today. Breezy winds in the usual prone areas with blowing snow possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Windy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
