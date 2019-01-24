There are lingering snow showers this morning as the cold front slowly exits the region. The west will see snow through tonight, with areas east of the Divide gradually clearing today. Breezy winds in the usual prone areas with blowing snow possible.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Windy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
