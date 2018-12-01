There are areas of fog this morning, especially in valleys and those areas with fewer clouds. For today, it will be mostly cloudy across much of the Cowboy State, while partly cloudy and breezy in central and southern areas. The west and northeast will continue to see periods of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow is in effect for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains through this evening, and one for Buffalo and the Bighorn Mountains through Sunday. There will be colder temperatures and clearing skies Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Sunday Night Cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Monday Cloudy, with a high near 20. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Thursday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.