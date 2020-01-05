Weather Story

Seasonable temperatures today with less wind than yesterday. Light to moderate snow will return to the west around midday and continue into this evening. High winds may return to portions of Park and Sweetwater Counties Monday into Monday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday



A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.