Weather Story

Light to moderate snow across the west and south today, ending tonight. Difficult travel conditions are possible along I-80 this afternoon, with Patchy fog will impact the Upper Green River Basin and Wind River Basin this morning. Afternoon temperatures will be about the same as Friday, though winds will be gustier around central WY and the Cody Foothills. Clouds will increase over western WY tonight

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 6 to 9 mph

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.