Partly Sunny With a High Near 31

Weather Story
It will be another chilly day, with clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Some portions of the area will have breezy wind this morning, which will decrease this afternoon. A warming trend begins on Monday as high pressure develops.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 11. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
