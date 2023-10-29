Partly Sunny With a High Near 31

Weather Story

It will be another chilly day, with clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Some portions of the area will have breezy wind this morning, which will decrease this afternoon. A warming trend begins on Monday as high pressure develops.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 11. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday



Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.