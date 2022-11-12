Weather Story
Remaining chilly and quiet today with isolated flurries in the west. A weak cold front will move through the area Sunday afternoon but will only bring isolated showers to northern Wyoming. There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW