Weather Story

Snow is moving through the state this morning and coming to an end by the afternoon today. Higher accumulations West of the Divide, while places East of the Divide will see less accumulation. Winds pick up as an arctic front moves through the state, and behind it will be dangerously cold temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 8am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Very windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph increasing to 28 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Sunny and cold, with a high near -8. Wind chill values as low as -40. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -30. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35.