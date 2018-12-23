Partly Sunny with a High Near 31

Clouds will increase across Wyoming today as a series of weak winter storm systems will slide across the region tonight through Christmas Day. This will bring a chance of light snow across the far west and southern Wyoming by this evening and Monday…with increased coverage by Christmas.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Christmas Day

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
