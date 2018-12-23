Clouds will increase across Wyoming today as a series of weak winter storm systems will slide across the region tonight through Christmas Day. This will bring a chance of light snow across the far west and southern Wyoming by this evening and Monday…with increased coverage by Christmas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Christmas Day
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
