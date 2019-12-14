Weather Story

Snow tapering off in the west this morning. Snow showers will be around East of the Divide but exact placement of any shower is difficult at this time. Expect areas of blowing snow in Sweetwater County this afternoon. It will be colder today than yesterday with cold temperatures expect much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -4. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 16. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -2.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.