Mostly dry to start the work week with clouds moving in from the west. Gusty winds are again likely across southeastern Fremont and Natrona Counties. Light to moderate snow will then move into the western mountains after midnight. A stronger system will move into the area late Tuesday night with the possibility of significant snow across the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 11 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.