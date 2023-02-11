Weather Story

More of same today with near normal temperatures except remaining chilly in the snow covered basins. Strong winds around Casper will diminish through the day. The next widespread chance of snow moves in Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Light southwest wind.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Windy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.