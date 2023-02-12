Partly Sunny With a High Near 32

Weather Story

A dry finish to the weekend with increasing amounts of sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, A gusty wind will develop from Jeffrey City to Casper. A weather system will spread snow into the area from later Monday night through Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Windy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.