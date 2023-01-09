Weather Story

Snow picks up in the west today and continues through mid-Tuesday. Valley amounts of 3 to 6 inches expected, with mountain areas expecting 6 to 12 inches. Winds also increase for central areas through this evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.