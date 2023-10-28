Weather Story
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated snow showers between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
