Today

Isolated snow showers between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.