Weather Story

Snow is expected across the west today, with partly cloudy skies and drier conditions elsewhere. Much of the area will see a breezy afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

