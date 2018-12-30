Significant snowfall is expected in the west today. Lighter snow will fall east of the Divide. Snow will taper off west to east on Monday. Strong winds continue in the Cody Foothills and wind corridor today. Winds will become very gusty in the north this evening and especially so in Johnson County.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. Wind chill values as low as -30. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -7. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
